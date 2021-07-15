A Killeen man is charged with assaulting a police officer while he was being placed under arrest.
According to an arrest affidavit obtained Thursday, Killeen police were dispatched to the 800 block of West Rancier Avenue on Tuesday in reference to a disturbance involving a possibly intoxicated person. That’s where police found a shirtless Charles Edward Varnell, 23, and determined he was under the influence of alcohol, the affidavit said.
Officers placed Varnell under arrest for public intoxication. As officers handcuffed him, Varnell alledgedly head-butted one of the officers, according to the affidavit.
Photos of the officer were taken showing redness and swelling on the side of his head where Varnell had allegedly struck him.
The affidavit said the 23-year-old was charged with assault of a public servant.
Justice of Peace Gregory Johnson set his bail at $100,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.