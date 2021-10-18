A Killeen man was charged with deadly conduct and discharge of a firearm at a residence Monday after he allegedly fired shots at an apartment complex.
Terrance Mack, 47, of Killeen, was booked into the Bell County Jail Monday morning charged with a third-degree felony.
On Oct. 16, Killeen police were dispatched to a local apartment complex in Killeen regarding a shooting. Upon arrival, officers learned that the suspect identified as Terrance Mack had been walking around with a rifle and arguing with other residents, according to an arrest affidavit. While arguing, Mack allegedly pointed the rifle toward the second floor of the complex and fired multiple shots, the arrest affidavit said. No injuries were reported but two residences sustained damage from the bullets, the arrest affidavit said. When police officers found Mack he was picking up shell casings off the ground, police said. He was then taken into custody.
Justice of the Peace Judge Gregory Johnson arraigned Mack and set his bond at $50,000.
In other arraignments Monday:
- Sanjeev Siwa was arraigned with theft of property $2,500 or more but less than $30,000. Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke set bail at $20,000.
