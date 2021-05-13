A Bell County grand jury this indicted a Killeen man on two felony charges after police said he shot a man through the heart on New Year’s Eve. The man who was shot did survive.
Steven Lavone Edwards, 43, was indicted on one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury, a first-degree felony.
He also was indicted on a third-degree felony charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
At just after 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2020, Killeen police responded to the 1800 block of Galaxy Drive in reference to a shooting victim. Officers arrived on scene to find the victim already had been transported to the hospital.
Police said that the shooting occurred at a house on Hall Avenue in Killeen.
Investigators interviewed the man who had been shot. He said he went to a friend’s house and the friend, whom he knew as “Cali,” had shot him after a disagreement, according to the arrest affidavit.
The victim’s brother also was at the house when the alleged shooting occurred.
“He stated there was a disagreement,” according to the affidavit. “During the disagreement, ‘Cali’ indicated he was going to get a gun. The brother and the victim left the house (but) the victim went back into the house briefly. The victim came out of the house and had been shot.”
Another man told police that he saw “Cali” exit the house and that he was stating that he did not mean to shoot the man.
The victim and his brother each identified Edwards as “Cali” in a photo line-up.
Police later learned that a bullet had pierced the man’s stomach, liver, intestines, and had passed through his heart.
“A doctor at Seton Medical Center said that (the man) was lucky to be alive,” according to the affidavit.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
Tamara R. Durr, AKA Tamira Durr, 28, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a public servant.
William P. Wyly, 23, of Kempner, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Victor M. Rivera, 43, of Harker Heights, on two counts of indecency with a child.
Andrew R. Caesar Jr., 29, of Killeen, on a charge of robbery.
Richard F. Curtis, 38, of Belton, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Adam C. Hoover, 51, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Desiree J. Barnes, 34, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Lyndon R. Lampton Sr., 31, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Javon A. Bennett, 26, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Dylan M. Vincent, 18, of Killeen, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Jermell L. Sane, 17, of Killeen, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Ivan A. Rojas-Juarez, 27, of Killeen, on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age.
Tajuan C. Brooks, 43, of Killeen, on a charge of accident involving injury-failure to stop and render aid.
Jeremy D. Lawrence, 29, of Killeen, on a charge of burglary of a habitation.
Jaron L. Moore, 31, of Killeen, on a charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault.
Devin D. Irvin, 30, on a charge of assault of a family or household member by choking.
Henry A. Jackson Jr., 35, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a family or household member by choking.
