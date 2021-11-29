A Killeen man landed in jail after he allegedly assaulted emergency room staff and spit multiple times on a police officer over the holiday weekend.
Jahvon Byrd, 33, of Killeen, was booked into the Bell County Jail on Sunday, charged with harassment of a public servant — a third-degree felony.
On Friday, according to an arrest affidavit, a Killeen police officer was dispatched to AdventHealth Emergency Room in reference to a patient assaulting staff.
Hospital staff reported Byrd threatened to physically assault staff, had thrown a cup at a staff member, and had spit on another staff member, police said.
When the police officer was informing Byrd he was under arrest for assault, Byrd allegedly continued to threaten to assault or spit on hospital staff members and the police officer, police said.
“(The police officer) escorted the suspect to his Killeen Police Department patrol vehicle and while securing him in the back seat for transport, the suspect gathered saliva in his mouth and spit on (the police officer) multiple times,” the affidavit stated.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Byrd and set his bail at $100,000.
In other arraignments Monday:
- Jasmine Lewis was arraigned by Cooke on Sunday on a charge of aggravated assault with bodily injury. Lewis’ bond was set at $100,000.
- Thomas Whittington Jr. was arraigned by Cooke on Sunday on a charge of aggravated assault with bodily injury. Whittington’s bond was set at $100,000.
- Jasmine A. Lewis was arraigned by Cooke on Sunday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance under 4 grams. Lewis’ bond was set at $30,000.
- Juan Diego Trejo Huerta was arraigned by Cooke on Friday on a charge of aggravated assault bodily injury with a deadly weapon. Huerta’s bond was set at $100,000.
- Ronald Ray Crawford Jr. was arraigned by Cooke on Sunday on a charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault. Crawford’s bond was set at $75,000.
- Cynthia Louise Bass was arraigned by Cooke on Wednesday on a charge of burglary of a building. Bass’ bond was set at $50,000.
- Thomas Harold Carter Jr. was arraigned by Cooke on Wednesday on a charge of burglary of a building. Carter’s bond was set at $50,000.
- Melissa Gonzalez was arraigned by Cooke on Thursday on a charge of assault public servant. Gonzalez’s bond was set at $100,000.
- Pamela Wanamaker was arraigned by Cooke on Wednesday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance under 1 gram. Wanamaker’s bond was set at $20,000.
