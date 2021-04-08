A Killeen man was arrested Tuesday after he was allegedly spotted carrying a stolen television from an area apartment complex.
Ian Albert Folz, 42, of Killeen, was booked into the Bell County Jail Thursday on a charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit theft.
According to an arrest affidavit, Killeen police officers were dispatched Tuesday to the 2100 block of Jennifer Drive in reference to a burglary of a habitation in progress.
“Officers who arrived on the scene saw a male exit the apartment that was pointed out to them by the 911 caller,” the affidavit states.
The man was wearing a dark striped shirt, wearing shorts, a red backpack, and carrying a TV, according to police.
When he spotted the officers, he turned around and walked the other direction, according to the affidavit.
“A man was stopped by other officers arriving to the location because he was out of breath and matched the physical description; he was not wearing a striped shirt or carrying a backpack, but it was known to officers that those who flee from police often will shed layers of clothing to avoid being apprehended,” the affidavit states.
Officers who observed the man with the TV exit the apartment “confirmed that Folz was that man,” police said. The 911 caller also identified Folz to officers, according to the affidavit.
(The 911 caller) was on the phone when she realized the man was breaking into the apartment and she called police; she also heard the window break,” the affidavit states.
The TV was found in a field behind the location, police said.
The owner of the apartment arrived on the scene to confirm she “gave no one permission to take the TV or enter her residence.”
Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson set Folz’s bond at $50,000 Thursday.
In other arraignment cases Monday:
Edward Thomas Peels, Jr., 27, of Killeen, was booked into the Bell County Jail on Thursday on a charge of aggravated assault threatening bodily injury with a deadly weapon. Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson set his bond at $100,000.
Lakeisha Nicolle Lewis, 42, of Killeen, was booked into the Bell County Jail on Thursday on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony. Johnson set her bond at $20,000.
Michael Kevin Davis, of Killeen, was arraigned Tuesday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram. Johnson set his bond at $20,000.
