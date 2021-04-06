A Killeen man is behind bars Tuesday after he allegedly strangled a woman.
Joshua Deon Edwards, 40, of Killeen, was booked into the Bell County Jail Tuesday on a third-degree felony charge of assault of a family member by strangulation.
On Saturday, Killeen police officers were dispatched to a domestic violence call in the 800 block of Kern Road. According to an arrest affidavit, police had to separate Edwards and the woman upon arrival.
“The suspect stated that the victim had left the home and he had been ‘petty’ by sending one of victim’s dogs after her and barricading the door with furniture,” the affidavit states.
Edwards told police that when the woman returned to the house he tossed water in her face, according to the affidavit. Edwards told police that the woman assaulted him and that he “never strangled her,” police said.
Police heard a different account of events from the woman, according to the affidavit.
“Victim stated that she was able to gain entry back into the home, that the suspect grabbed her, threw her onto the couch, and then placed both of his hands upon her neck and squeezed preventing her from being able to breathe,” police said.
The woman had multiple raised red abrasions on her neck, cuts “consistent with fingernails digging into the skin,” and cuts on her clavicle and left hand, according to police.
“Victim advised she did not want to press charges but would leave that decision up to the government, that suspect and her had been dating ‘on and off again’ ... and that suspect had strangled her previously on three occasions,” according to the affidavit.
Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson arraigned Edwards Monday and set his bond at $50,000.
In other arraignment cases Tuesday:
Jimmy Perez, 46, of Killeen, was booked into the Bell County Jail on Tuesday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram. Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson set his bond at $20,000.
Chae Mun So, 55, of Killeen, was booked into the Bell County Jail on Tuesday on a charge of bodily injury to a disabled individual, a third-degree felony. Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson set his bond at $50,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.