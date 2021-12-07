A Killeen man was arraigned Monday with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.
The suspect, identified as 25-year-old Andrew McDonald, allegedly got into an argument with a woman he knew and threatened her with a knife. Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson set McDonald’s bail at $100,000.
On Dec. 4, Killeen police responded to a violent domestic disturbance involving a weapon. Once police arrived at the residence they noticed a small smear of blood on the front door near the door handle, the affidavit said. The responding office made contact with the woman, who appeared to be crying. She told officers that McDonald and a relative, who was visiting from another town, had been drinking all day, the affidavit said.
The victim and McDonald got into an argument that became physical. She told officers she was able to get McDonald off her and he then went into the kitchen and grabbed a knife, charged toward her and threatened to slit her throat, the affidavit said. The victim feared for her life and ran into a room where she locked the door and called 911. McDonald then started to hit the locked door, the affidavit said. Police confirmed in the affidavit that there were damages to the door of the room. McDonald had left the residence before officers arrived.
Officers later found McDonald at another location and took him into custody. McDonald waived his rights and agreed to speak with the arresting officer about the incident, the affidavit said. His version of the event corroborated with the victim’s. McDonald said he grabbed the knife and walked toward her in an effort to “scare her,” the affidavit said. Pictures were taken of McDonald’s hands which had injuries consistent with punching the door at the residence.
McDonald was arraigned with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson set McDonald’s bail at $100,000.
In other arraignments, Jago Camacho was arraigned Tuesday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance in two packages equaling less than 1 gram. Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke set bail at $20,000.
