A Killeen man is facing a charge of sexual assault of a child over a May 19 incident.
Carlos Marece Brown Jr., 27, turned himself into the Killeen City Jail on Wednesday at approximately 6:05 p.m.
At approximately 10:13 a.m. on May 19, officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Sparrow Road in reference to a 911 call about a shooting victim.
Upon the officers’ arrival, they located a 16-year-old female juvenile with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a Killeen Police Department press release.
A subsequent investigation by KPD detectives determined that the deceased juvenile had inappropriate physical contact with a family member.
At the home, Brown told police when he went into his home he found the 16-year-old girl on the floor of the master bathroom in the residence dead from a gunshot wound, according to the arrest affidavit.
Brown had the victim’s cellphone in his pocket and during the investigation into the death of the victim, a detective downloaded text messages from the cellphone between the victim and a number determined to belong to Brown. The messages showed that Brown and the victim discussed having sexual contact at the residence, according to the arrest affidavit.
Brown later said that the messages were between him and the victim and that he had intercourse with her two times.
A warrant had been issued for Brown Wednesday, following a review and a complaint returned by the Bell County District Attorney’s Office. On Thursday Justice of the Peace Garland Potvin set bond for Brown at $100,000.
Other arraignments Thursday included:
Jerry Dan Nichols, 55, possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams. Bond is set at $50,000.
James William Keene, 33, fraud or use of possession of identifying information. Bond is set at $50,000.
