Reginald Sanders, 34, of Killeen, was booked into the Bell County Jail on Sunday.

A Killeen man was arrested on Sunday after police allegedly found a handgun concealed in a chip bag inside a backback the man denied owning.

Reginald Sanders, 34, of Killeen, was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing, a misdemeanor, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony, on Sunday, according to Bell County Jail records.

