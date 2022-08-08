A Killeen man was arrested on Sunday after police allegedly found a handgun concealed in a chip bag inside a backback the man denied owning.
Reginald Sanders, 34, of Killeen, was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing, a misdemeanor, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony, on Sunday, according to Bell County Jail records.
On Friday, according to an arrest affidavit, Killeen police were dispatched to a Killeen residence for a possible criminal trespassing in progress.
“Officers went into the residence and observed a male asleep on a comforter on the floor,” the affidavit states. “The male got up, attempted to reach for a backpack, and then left the backpack to approach officers.”
Killeen police said Sanders repeatedly denied ownership of the backpack, according to the affidavit.
“With Sanders not taking ownership of the backpack, the backpack was considered to be abandoned on the property, and the owner of the property gave officers consent to search the backpack,” police said. “Inside the backpack, officers located an opened chip snack bag that contained a handgun.”
Sanders told police he did not own the backpack or the gun found inside before he was taken to the Killeen City Jail.
According to to the affidavit, Sanders waived his rights and agreed to speak to a Killeen detective when continued to deny he owned the bag or the gun.
“Sanders mentioned a prior interaction with Killeen Police Department officers from August 3rd, 2022,” the affidavit states. “I retrieved body camera video from that interaction and saw that while Sanders was speaking with officers, Sanders was wearing a backpack that appeared identical to the one found in the apartment Sanders was occupying that contained the gun on August 5th, 2022.”
Sanders was booked into the Bell County Jail on Sunday. Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke set his bond for the third-degree felony at $50,000.
In other arraignments Monday:
- Jadarius Wilkerson was arraigned by Cooke who set his bond at $50,000 on a theft of a firearm charge.
- Samantha Young was arraigned by Cooke who set her bond at $20,000 for possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Another brother smh
