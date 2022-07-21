A Killeen motorist was arrested Monday after he was pulled over by the Killeen Police department and found to have a “white powdery substance underneath his nose,” according to court records obtained Thursday.

The affidavit for Dante Williams, 30, claims that Williams was pulled over after stopping a full vehicle length behind the designated stop line at the intersection of Jasper Drive and Central Texas Expressway. According to the affidavit, Williams told the officer that there was marijuana in the vehicle; a subsequent search of the vehicle instead turned up .1 grams of cocaine. Williams allegedly told detectives that he “had found the cocaine and it was his first time using it.”

jdowling@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.