A Killeen motorist was arrested Monday after he was pulled over by the Killeen Police department and found to have a “white powdery substance underneath his nose,” according to court records obtained Thursday.
The affidavit for Dante Williams, 30, claims that Williams was pulled over after stopping a full vehicle length behind the designated stop line at the intersection of Jasper Drive and Central Texas Expressway. According to the affidavit, Williams told the officer that there was marijuana in the vehicle; a subsequent search of the vehicle instead turned up .1 grams of cocaine. Williams allegedly told detectives that he “had found the cocaine and it was his first time using it.”
Williams was not listed in the Bell County Jail as of Thursday. He was assigned a $20,000 bail by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke.
Aggravated Assault
Angel Valentine, 55, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of threatening two neighbors with a hunting knife. According to the related arrest affidavit, Valentine inched towards one of the neighbors while threatening to kill her; Valentine eventually stabbed the ground and threw the knife where it hit and dented a nearby vehicle. Another neighbor claims to have seen the incident take place as described.
As of Thursday, Valentine was listed in the Bell County Jail. His bond was set to $100,000 by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke.
THC Sting
Kevin Morales, 23, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of delivering a controlled substance. According to his arrest affidavit, Morales sold vape cartridges containing THC to undercover KPD officers on two occasions. The affidavit notes that Morales was seen on social media “bragging that he had narcotics for sale,” which drew KPD’s attention. Morales was arrested during a traffic stop on suspicion of not having a rear license plate, and KPD officers conducted a probable cause search during the stop. Officers found two handguns, cash and a digital scale, according to the affidavit.
As of Thursday, Morales is being held at the Bell County Jail in lieu of a $30,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.