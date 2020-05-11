A Killeen man was arrested last week after police said he sexually assaulted a girl last year.
Trevor Senior, 21, was being held in the Bell County Jail on Monday in lieu of a bond of $100,000 on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
He was located and arrested last Thursday in the 2900 block of Lake Road by members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, according to Ofelia Miramontez, Killeen Police Department spokeswoman, on Monday.
Miramontez could not say whether Senior was considered to be a fugitive prior to his arrest.
The allegation dates back to last summer.
On July 15, 2019, Killeen police “were dispatched to Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center (in Temple) in reference to a report of a sexual assault that occurred at a residence in Killeen,” Miramontez said.
Police said the victim was 12 years old at the time of the alleged assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.