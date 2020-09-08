A Killeen man has been accused of failing to update his address on the sex offender registry after police investigated an incident of domestic violence, according to the arrest affidavit.
Daniel Jefferson Thomas II, 34, was arraigned Friday on a charge of failure to comply with sex offender registration life/annually, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police were investigating an incident of domestic violence and was made aware by that Thomas was a registered sex offender and had failed to update his address, which is required by the conditions of his status, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police attempted to contact Thomas at the last registered address. A resident at the address stated that Thomas no longer lived at the address and had been gone from the address approximately seven months. The resident then stated that Thomas was living with his mother and gave police the address, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police went to the address to attempt to contact Thomas and met with the resident who identified herself as Thomas’ mother and told police he was inside the residence. Police located Thomas, who was hiding in a back bedroom. Thomas told police that he had been living at the residence since February 2020 and had not updated his address as required, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police also arrested Thomas on an outstanding warrant of assault with bodily injury-family member. At the jail, Thomas reported his current address on East Bryce Avenue in Killeen.
According to the listings in the Bell County Jail, Thomas’ bond is set at $100,000.
In a separate case, Catrenna Melrosa Stone was arraigned March 16 on a charge of driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age with a bond set at $25,000.
In a separate case, Eric Demetrius Brown was arraigned Saturday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram. His bond is set for $20,000.
