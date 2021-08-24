A Killeen man is facing assault charges after police said he struck another man in the head, causing injury.
According to court documents obtained by the Herald on Tuesday, police made contact with a man bleeding from his head on Aug. 22. The man said another individual struck him in the head with a piece of lawn equipment. He provided a description to police, who were later able to identify the suspect as 35-year-old George Lee Shaw Jr. court documents said Tuesday.
Police also learned from a male witness that he saw Shaw hit the victim in the head with a metal part of a piece of lawn equipment, which police were provided a picture of. Police determined the object was capable of causing death or serious bodily injury.
Shaw was arrested and booked into the Bell County Jail on Tuesday. He was charged with aggravated assault bodily injury with a deadly weapon. Bell County Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson set his bail at $100,000.
In other arraignments Tuesday:
Marcus Leroy White, 35, was arrested and charged with assault family/household member. Johnson set his bail at $50,000.
Rachel Ramona White, 45, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance four grams or more but less than 200 grams.
