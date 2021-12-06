A Killeen man was arraigned on a theft charge Monday after he was accused of renting out a residence that did not belong to him and defrauding the renters of more than $4,600.
Romintz Joseph, 28, was charged with theft of property $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 for an incident that originally occurred June 3, 2020.
The owner of the home called the Killeen Police Department about a criminal trespass at the residence in the 1800 block of Dusk Drive. A couple was living in the residence without the owner’s knowledge.
Joseph had rented the house to the couple, claiming to be part owner of the residence with another man, taking $4,608 in fees for first and last month’s rent and security deposits, according to the arrest affidavit.
Joseph told police that he was the actual owner of the house and had the paperwork showing the purchase. As of April 30, 2021, he had not yet provided proof of ownership.
Bond was set by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson at $20,000.
In a separate case, another Killeen man was arraigned on Monday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Shemorgan Keto Benard, 25, was a passenger in a vehicle early Friday morning that was involved in suspicious activity in the Venom Vapors parking lot in Killeen, according to an arrest affidavit. Police noted the activity and pulled the vehicle over a license plate light violation.
Benard reportedly got out of the vehicle and ran from the police. During the search for Benard, police found a firearm, drug paraphernalia and a black bandana before detaining Benard behind a nearby hotel.
Benard was taken into custody on a charge of evading detention or arrest on foot. At the jail, he was searched and a bag was found on him containing what tested presumptive positive as methamphetamine weighing .83 grams, according to the affidavit.
