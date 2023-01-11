A Killeen man has been charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle after allegedly stealing a car from a motel.
On Jan. 8, Killeen police “received a report ... that (a) green 2010 Mazda CX-9 had just been stolen from an Executive Inn & Suites,” according to the probable-cause affidavit for Javarte Mondreus Long’s arrest. An officer “observed the ... vehicle shortly after the theft being driven by a thin, black male.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.