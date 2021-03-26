A Killeen man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly breaking into a Killeen residence.
Jaron Moore, 31, of Killeen, was booked into the Bell County Jail Thursday on first-degree felony charge of burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit assault.
Killeen police responding to a violent domestic disturbance in the 500 block of Study Hall Loop Wednesday heard screaming, found the door to the residence had been “forcibly opened,” and pieces of the door frame were found scattered on the ground, according to an arrest affidavit.
Upon arrival, officers observed a “struggle” occurring between the complainant and the suspect.
According to police, Moore “threatened to beat (the) complainant’s a--.”
The complainant told police that Moore broke into the residence through the front door and tried to “physically remove” a juvenille, before shoving the complainant on the floor, according to the affidavit.
Moore’s bond was set at $100,000 Thursday by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.