Killeen police and U.S. Marshals arrested a man in connection with the shooting death of another man Monday night in Copperas Cove, according to a release by CCPD spokesman Capt. Jeremy Alber.
Police arrested 22-year-old Anthony Ramos around 5:05 p.m. Tuesday.
Coryell County Justice of the Peace John Guinn arraigned Ramos on charges of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The total bond amount equaled $250,000.
During an investigation, Cove police said 35-year-old Eric Wayne Rodgers was fatally shot Monday while arguing with Ramos.
The incident occurred around 7:05 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of North Seventh Street.
Rodgers was pronounced dead at AdventHealth-Central Texas in Killeen, the release said.
Another 34-year-old man was also struck when a bullet passed through his residence. He was treated at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple and released.
Copperas Cove police are still investigating the incident. Anonymous tips can be made to Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers at 254-547-1111 or Copperas Cove Police Department at 254-547-8222.
