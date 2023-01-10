A 65-year-old Killeen man was booked into Bell County Jail Friday, accused of hit and run more than a year go.
In November of 2021, Jimmy Guy Diaz struck a pedestrian in a residential area, then fled the scene, according to an arrest affidavit.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A 65-year-old Killeen man was booked into Bell County Jail Friday, accused of hit and run more than a year go.
In November of 2021, Jimmy Guy Diaz struck a pedestrian in a residential area, then fled the scene, according to an arrest affidavit.
Witnesses stated that a white older-model Ford SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed when it struck the victim, who was found in the street, bleeding from his head when first responders arrived on the scene.
An arrest affidavit stated that Diaz exited the vehicle after striking him, looked at the victim and fled the area without rendering aid or calling for help.
Witnesses gave police a description of Diaz, another witness followed Diaz to get the vehicle’s license plate number. Diaz’s vehicle was later located in a parking lot with damage consistent with the witnesses’ account.
A week after the hit-and-run, Diaz turned himself in to the Killeen Police Department. Diaz told police that he was scared about what would happened if he stayed for not having insurance or a valid driver’s license, according to the arrest report.
The victim had multiple fractures, according to court records.
Diaz was still in Bell County Jail on Tuesday with a bond amount of a $150,000 bail set by Justice of The Peace Nicola James.
Diaz had a warrant out for his arrested, issued by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson.
rgreen@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552
Herald Staff Writer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.