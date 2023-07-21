Drugs

Police said they found drugs, syringes and other paraphernalia inside a Killeen man's vehicle around 3 a.m. on July 15.

 Courtesy Photo

According to the Marlin Police Department, officers stopped a Killeen man and found a stash of illicit drugs, including crystal meth, marijuana and prescription drugs.

Police said they found syringes and other paraphernalia inside Daniel Flores’ vehicle around 3 a.m. on July 15.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(1) comment

THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME
THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME

THUGVILLE'S THUGS are branching out.

....

One got nabbed, dozens manage to evade detection.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.