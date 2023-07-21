According to the Marlin Police Department, officers stopped a Killeen man and found a stash of illicit drugs, including crystal meth, marijuana and prescription drugs.
Police said they found syringes and other paraphernalia inside Daniel Flores’ vehicle around 3 a.m. on July 15.
“Marlin Police Department stopped a subject from the Killeen area,” Marlin police said in a Facebook post on Sunday, along with a photo of the drugs they found. “During the investigation officers discovered (approximately) 13 grams Crystal Methamphetamine (Ice) in the vehicle. Also in the vehicle was marijuana and syringes.”
Following the arrest, Flores was taken to Falls County Jail.
On Friday, the social media post had 33 likes, 10 shares and two comments.
“Good job, don’t bring that mess to Marlin tx,” according to the comment from Joe Ponce.
Marlin, a town of about 5,400 people, is about 60 miles northeast of Killeen.
(1) comment
THUGVILLE'S THUGS are branching out.
....
One got nabbed, dozens manage to evade detection.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.