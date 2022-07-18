A Killeen man was arrested and extradited from Pennsylvania after a girl reported that the man sexually abused her over the course of several weeks last year.
Terry Laquan Henry, 43, was booked into the Bell County Jail on Wednesday. He was being held on Monday in lieu of a bond of $300,000, on a first-degree felony charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years old.
Killeen police began investigating Henry on April 19, 2021, when a woman walked into KPD headquarters to report a sexual abuse of a child that allegedly had occurred three weeks prior, according to the arrest affidavit.
The woman said that her daughter, who was under the age of 14, was abused by her live-in boyfriend, Henry. The woman said the girl made an outcry on April 19, 2021, “that Henry had been touching her genitals on many occasions, showed her his sexual organ, and kissed her on the mouth several times and told her that she was his ‘wife,’” according to the affidavit.
The girl told her mother that the molestation had been happening for about three weeks in the living room of their home in the 4100 block of Ethel Avenue in Killeen.
The girl told a forensic interviewer and sexual assault nurse the same story.
“On Sept. 21, 2021, an affidavit and complaint were returned by the Bell County District Attorney’s Office,” according to Ofelia Miramontez, Killeen Police Department spokeswoman, in an email on Monday. “Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect. On April 27, the suspect was located and arrested by the Pennsylvania State Police in Cumberland County, Pennsylvania.”
Henry was indicted on Dec. 1, 2021, but his name was not listed on the grand jury report because he had not yet been arrested on the charge.
