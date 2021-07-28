A Killeen man is facing a drug charge after police allegedly found marijuana in his car during a traffic stop.
Killeen police on Tuesday pulled over 21-year-old Jaziel Obed Perez Cuevas on a traffic infraction, according to an arrest affidavit obtained Wednesday.
Officers smelled what they suspected was marijuana, according to the arrest affidavit. Cuevas told police he was in possession of THC edibles. Police searched his car and found 57 grams of edibles.
Cuevas waived his Miranda rights and confessed to coming from a convention in Arlington with the edibles in his car.
He was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson set his bail at $27,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.