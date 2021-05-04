After asking a Killeen police officer for help finding a hotel, a Killeen man was arrested on a drug charge and booked into the Bell County Jail.
Tango Jackson, 48, of Killeen, was booked into the Bell County Jail Monday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram — a state jail felony.
According to an arrest affidavit, on Sunday a Killeen police officer conducted a welfare check after the officer noticed Jackson walking in a roadway.
“The male, identified as Tango Jackson, advised he was walking to a nearby hotel to rent a room for the night,” police said.
Jackson entered the hotel, according to police, and then walked back out to the police officer’s car, telling the officer “he was unable to get a room.”
“After some discussion, the officer offered to drive Jackson to another hotel in the area but requested consent to search him before letting Jackson into his patrol vehicle,” according to the affidavit.
During the search, police said, the officer located a “bundle of money” in Jackson’s pocket with “a tin foil package folded up inside.”
Inside the package, the officer located a clear, crystal-like substance which field tested positive as 0.8 grams of methamphetamine, according to the affidavit.
Bell County Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson arraigned Jackson Monday and set his bond at $20,000.
In another arraignment Tuesday:
Crystal Lawanda Holmes, also known as Crystal Pamplin, was booked into the Bell County Jail Monday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram — a state jail felony. Johnson set Holmes’ bond at $20,000.
