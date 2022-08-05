A 30-year-old Killeen man was arrested earlier this week on multiple charges of indecent exposure and assault.
In one arrest affidavit, the man, identified as Jeremi Deshwan Guidry, was described as trespassing onto a local apartment complex’s property and then proceeded to openly pleasure himself in the pool area as people were swimming.
In another arrest affidavit, a friend of Guidry’s asked for a ride after an argument with her boyfriend. Once in the car, Guidry and the victim got into a verbal argument about the boyfriend and Guidry started to strike her on and around the head, saying she was “demasculating him,” according to the arrest affidavit.
On July 29, the Killeen Police Department posted pictures obtained by victims onto social media asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect. Police posted on Monday that they had identified Guidry as the person in question.
He was arraigned Friday on one charge of harassment (Class B misdemeanor), two charges of assault causing bodily injury (Class A misdemeanor), one charge of criminal trespass (Class B misdemeanor), four charges of indecent exposure (Class B misdemeanor), one charge of assaulting an elderly person (third-degree felony), and one charge of indecent exposure to a child (third-degree felony).
Two of the indecent exposure charges were transferred to Killeen police from Coreyell County and Harker Heights.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke set Guidry’s total bail around $240,000. On Friday, Guidry was transferred to the Bell County Jail.
Read more about Guidry’s charges on Sunday.
In an unrelated incident, 26-year-old Mouwandu Hudson Jr. was arraigned on a charge of aggravated assault of a public servant on Friday. Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke set his total bail at $100,000.
