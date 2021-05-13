A Killeen man allegedly strangled a woman after he “became upset” over a text message she received, according to an arrest affidavit.
Deroeshea Delts, 28, of Killeen, was booked into the Bell County Jail Thursday on a charge of assault of a family/household member by impeding breath/circulation, a third-degree felony.
According to an arrest affidavit, Killeen police were dispatched at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday to the 4200 block of Deek Drive in Killeen in reference to a “violent domestic” in which the 911 caller stated a man assaulted and strangled her.
When police arrived to the scene, according to the affidavit, Delts was standing in the driveway yelling at the woman.
The woman had a visible “fresh laceration above her right eye and a swollen right cheek,” police said.
“The officer asked the (woman) how she got the laceration and the (woman) replied that (Delts) had strangled her and she lost consciousness,” according to the affidavit.
The woman told police that “she had received a text message from another male and (Delts) became upset,” the affidavit states.
After Delts allegedly threw a plastic bowl at the woman, the woman said “(Delts) then grabbed her with both hands around her neck and began strangling her,” police said.
“She said that she tried to ‘get air’ but could not, and her ‘legs began to shake and lose strength’” police said. “The (woman) believed she was going to die as she began to lose consciousness.”
After the woman regained consciousness, she said Delts “struck her in and around the right side of her face,” according to the affidavit.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Delts and set his bond at $75,000 Thursday.
In other arraignments Thursday:
- Anthony Garcia, of Killeen, was charged Tuesday with sexual assault. Cooke set his bond at $75,000.
- Ryan Stevens, 25, was booked into the Bell County Jail Wednesday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance under 1 gram, a state jail felony. Cooke set his bond at $20,000.
- Lexi Kukes, 30, of Killeen, was booked into the Bell County Jail Thursday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance under 1 gram. Cooke set her bond at $20,000.
- Tory Hooker, 42, of Killeen, was booked into the Bell County Jail Thursday on charges of possession of a controlled substance under 1 gram and evading arrest. His bonds total $25,000.
