A Killeen man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly choked a woman while saying he had “no choice but to kill” her.
Justin Nathaniel Bain, 60, of Killeen, was booked into the Bell County Jail Saturday on a charge of assault of a family/household member by strangulation/choking — a third-degree felony.
According to an arrest affidavit, police were called to the 4100 block of Lake Road at 10:07 a.m. Thursday in reference to a violent domestic situation.
Upon arrival, officers spoke with a woman who said she and Bain got into a verbal argument at 3 a.m. that morning.
The woman told officers that Bain left the residence during the argument at which point the woman locked the door behind him, according to the affidavit.
Bain “became angry, and he kicked open the front door,” the affidavit states.
The woman said Bain then “ran at her and threw her to the floor using her face,” and “pushed his fingers into (her) mouth and pressed her tongue with his thumbs,” police said.
According to the affidavit, the woman told police she couldn’t breathe for approximately 20 seconds.
“While he was doing this, the (woman) stated that (Bain) told her ‘I have no choice but to kill you,’” police said.
Police observed bruising and swollen injuries on the woman consistent with what she described, according to the affidavit.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke set Bain’s bond at $50,000.
