A Killeen man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of possessing a handgun after a Killeen Police Department officer conducted a traffic stop for the driver not wearing a seatbelt, according to court documents.
An affidavit obtained Monday alleges that Andrew Mahan, 37, was in a vehicle that made a “sudden left turn” and that the vehicle accelerated to the back of an apartment complex when the officer attempted to catch up.
The affidavit continues to say that the officer called for backup, turned on his emergency lights and ordered Mahan, along with two passengers, to stop.
Mahan complied with the order, and the vehicle’s passengers were identified by two assisting officers, the affidavit said. The affidavit said that the officer conducted a probable cause search after a K9 unit alerted officers to the vehicle.
During the search, the arresting officer found a marijuana roach and a 9mm handgun in a backpack. According to the affidavit, Mahan admitted to possessing the backpack and handgun and provided an accurate description of both items.
As of the time of writing, Mahan has a previous felony conviction for evading arrest, for which he was sentenced Oct. 8, 2019. It is a crime for felons to possess a weapon before a set date in the state of Texas.
Mahan is charged with the unlicensed possession of a firearm and was listed in the Bell County Jail on Monday afternoon with a bail of $50,000.
