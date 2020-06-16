A domestic violence incident at a Killeen hotel in the early hours Monday led to an arrest by police.
Killeen police went to the Studio 6 Hotel in Killeen around 1:05 a.m. Monday.
A woman at the hotel told police a man, later identified as Walter Brian Jackson, pointed a finger and then punched her in the face because he was mad at her for speaking in a monotone voice, an arrest affidavit said.
The punch caused her to hit the ground. After getting up, she said that Jackson pushed her against a wall, put his hands around her neck and impeded her breathing by strangling her, police said in the affidavit.
Two police officers said the woman had an injury on her lip, red marks on her neck and evidence of bleeding in her eyes, the affidavit said.
The woman told police that she knew Jackson previously.
Police said Jackson had a history of being charged with misdemeanor assault with two cases in Bell County courts.
He also was sentenced to five years probation in the 427th District Court of Travis County after being charged with strangulation in 2018, police said in the affidavit.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Jackson Monday on a charge of assault family/household member by impede breath/circulation (strangulation/choking). Cooke set his bond at $50,000.
Also arraigned Monday in an unrelated case was Isaiah Jose Lozada, 20, on a charge of possession controlled substance less than 1 gram. His bond was set at $20,000.
