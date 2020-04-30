A Killeen man was charged in connection with an April 1 incident in the parking lot of Lumber Liquidators in Killeen, in which he was accused of shooting another man.
Killeen police went to the hardware store in the 1100 block of South Fort Hood Street around 4:40 p.m. April 1 after a call of shots fired.
Police spoke to a witness who told them two vehicles, both occupied by black male drivers, were facing each other on the south side of the business, according to an arrest affidavit.
The witness said he heard a gunshot, and both drivers left the parking lot, the affidavit said.
One of the drivers returned and spoke to two women who appeared to work at a nearby store. Police said the witness found a .40 caliber shell casing, according to the affidavit.
Police learned of a suspect, Shawn Wayne Harris, from a woman who told police she knew Harris from multiple occasions, the affidavit said.
A police officer went to the 4000 block of South Fort Hood Street to meet the man who was shot.
He told the officer that he had dropped off the woman at the nearby store and said Harris shot twice at him when he was leaving the Lumber Liquidators parking lot, the affidavit said.
One bullet went through the driver’s side door and grazed the right leg of the man. The police officer saw the bullet hole in the man’s door.
The woman also showed a detective a Facebook message from Harris, which she said threatened to “bust a cap” in the man, police said in the affidavit.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Harris, 47, on a charge of aggravated assault bodily injury with a deadly weapon. Cooke set his bond at $100,000.
