A Killeen city jailer said Killeen man Patrick Mathias Vickers, 32, spat on her at the city jail Monday, according to an affidavit.
Vickers had been arrested and was in a restraint chair, police said in the affidavit. Police did not specify what Vickers had been arrested for.
Police said Vickers had already spit in the direction of the jailer, so a spit hood was placed on his head.
The jailer was replacing a leg restraint when she was struck with saliva on her face near her eye, the affidavit said.
Justice of the Peace Garland Potvin arraigned Vickers on a charge of harassment of public servant. Potvin set the bond at $100,000.
