A Killeen man is a facing a criminal charge after his infant daughter suffered severe injuries and later died, police said.
Eddie Octavius Braswell was arraigned Friday on a charge of “injury to a child with serious bodily injury/mental defect-intentional,” according to the arrest affidavit.
He was in the Bell County Jail Monday on a $1 million bond.
According to the affidavit, Braswell, 22, called 911 on May 11 and stated that his 8-month-old daughter, Nalani Jessica Hendrich, was unresponsive,
Police responded to the residence in the 4000 block of Doraine Court in Killeen. Emergency services took Hendrich to Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in Temple.
There, a doctor diagnosed Hendrich with traumatic brain injury, a skull fracture, scalp tissue swelling, respiratory failure and abusive head trauma, according to the affidavit.
Hendrich died from her injuries on May 16. During the subsequent medical examination, a doctor observed that Hendrich’s skull was broken into three separate parts.
According to the affidavit, Braswell stated that he was alone with Hendrich at the residence on May 11, and that Hendrich fell from his lap while he was sitting on the couch.
“He later stated that he threw Hendrich to the ground, dropping her as he was running up the stairs and that he dropped her to the ground to perform chest compressions,” according to the affidavit.
In a separate case, Jasmine Binion was arraigned Monday on a charge of harassment of a public servant. She was issued a bond of $50,000.
In another case, Christopher James Hurt was arraigned Monday on a charge of assault on a family/household member by strangulation/choking. He was issued a bond of $50,000.
