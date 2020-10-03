A Killeen man was arraigned Friday after being accused of shooting at a family member on Sept. 10 after a dispute over a video game controller.
Around 7:15 p.m. Sept. 10, Killeen police went to the 300 block of Orion Drive after a shot fired call. While en route, officers became aware of residents in the 300 block of East Vega Street saying their house was struck with bullets, according to an arrest affidavit.
Police said two occupants heard arguing and multiple gun shots outside the residence.
A man in the 400 block of East Vega Street told police that a family member had come to his house and fired at him and his house, so he returned fire, the affidavit said.
The family member, identified as 20-year-old Amir Tajai-Kineh Ngaojia, threatened the man earlier.
The man said Ngaojia wanted to borrow a video game controller, but he refused to let him borrow it. The man showed police a text message from Ngaojia that said “‘if u wan get onnnt let shoot it out,’” police said in the affidavit.
After Ngaojia arrived at the man’s house, they argued, and then Ngaojia shot at him and the house.
Police learned that Ngaojia was on bond for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was required to have a GPS monitoring device on his person. Police reviewed his tracking device, and it showed Ngaojia being in the 300-400 block of East Vega Street from 7:09 to 7:13 p.m. Sept. 10.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Ngaojia Friday on a charge of deadly conduct discharge firearm — habitation, building or vehicle. He set the bail at $100,000.
Also arraigned Friday in an unrelated case was Kenneth Ray Collins Jr., 39, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more, less than 4 grams. His bail was set at $50,000.
