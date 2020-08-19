A Killeen man is accused of stabbing a man, after police observed him covered in blood.
Johnathan Nevarez, 19, was arraigned Tuesday on a charge of “aggravated assault bodily injury with a deadly weapon,” according to the affidavit.
Police were dispatched Monday to an apartment complex in Killeen on a report of a stabbing and assault in progress, according to the affidavit.
When police arrived on scene they saw a man who was later identified as Nevarez. Residents of the apartment complex identified him as the suspect in the stabbing, according to the affidavit.
Police were told Nevarez had begun carrying a knife with him wherever he went and stated that he wanted to kill someone or had killed someone, according to the affidavit.
A woman told police that she had been woken up from a commotion outside of her apartment, looked outside, and saw Nevarez on top of her neighbor. The woman then stated she saw Nevarez throw a large knife off of the balcony and her daughter retrieved the knife to keep it away from Nevarez. The woman also said she heard Nevarez threaten to kill the neighbor, according to the affidavit.
The police spoke to the neighbor, who stated that he was leaving to go to the store when he saw Nevarez at his neighbor’s door. The neighbor said he knew the neighbor and told Nevarez to stay away and asked him to leave the property, he told police.
The neighbor told police that Nevarez told him to “make him” and Nevarez had a large knife in his hand. The neighbor stated that Nevarez approached him, and he produced a pocket knife to defend himself from Nevarez. They fought and wrestled to the ground, according to the affidavit.
The neighbor said he was unsure when he was struck but had been stabbed with the knife that Nevarez was carrying. Emergency workers determined later on the scene that the neighbor had sustained wounds to his head and neck, according to the affidavit.
Nevarez was arrested Tuesday, and his bond is set for $100,000. As of Wednesday, he remained in Bell County Jail.
