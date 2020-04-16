The Killeen man who was injured in connection to an officer involved shooting Monday night was charged in connection to the event that led to the shooting, according to an arrest affidavit.
Around 11 p.m. Monday, Killeen police went to the 600 block of Vermont Street for a call of a domestic disturbance. A woman told police that a man was yelling and throwing things at her vehicle and residence, according to an arrest affidavit.
When an officer got there, he saw a 2010 silver Honda Accord in the driveway. He saw a man sitting in the driver’s seat and noted that he was the only occupant, the affidavit said.
When he noticed the Honda move forward, the officer yelled at the man, later identified as Brandon Antony Rogers, to stop and put the vehicle in park, the affidavit said.
After a verbal exchange with the woman, Rogers “gunned the vehicle” and steered the vehicle toward the officer who was forced to take evasive action, according to the affidavit.
The officer, David Hoffman, shot Rogers, according to a news release by the Killeen Police Department. Hoffman has been with KPD for two years.
Police said Rogers fled, and while evading left his vehicle while it was in motion, causing it to crash into a drainage ditch. Rogers left his vehicle in the 1400 block of Van Zanten Drive, according to the release.
Police found Rogers hiding in a culvert in the 1300 block of South Second Street, Supak said in the release.
Rogers was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple. Rogers was hit in the left shoulder and the right arm, the release said.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Rogers Wednesday and charged him with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and aggravated assault against public servant. The total bond for Rogers was set at $300,000.
As of Thursday, Rogers, 35, was in Bell County Jail.
Hoffman has been with the department for two years, the release said.
