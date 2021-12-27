A Killeen man wanted in a deadly traffic accident earlier this summer was booked into the Bell County Jail Thursday.
Edward Paul Moton, 23, of Killeen was arraigned Wednesday on a charge of evading arrest or detention causing death — a second-degree felony.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke set Moton’s bond at $500,000.
On July 7, according to an arrest affidavit, a Killeen Police Department officer spotted Moton driving a blue Dodge Charger at 65 mph, 20 over the speed limit, in the area of East Elms Road and W.S. Young Drive.
The police officer attempted to pull over the Charger, but allegedly Moton did not comply.
“(The police officer) continued to follow and activated his overhead lights and sirens in attempt to conduct a traffic stop to conduct a traffic stop on the blue charger,” the affidavit said. “The blue charger continued, failed to yield or stop, and eventually turned onto Stan Schlueter Loop.”
The police officer said he turned off his lights and continued to follow the Charger at a reduced speed watching as Moton “continued to accelerate and weave in and out of traffic,” before ultimately losing sight of the vehicle.
A second police officer spotted the Charger traveling “at a high rate of speed” northbound on Trimmier Road, according to the affidavit.
“(The police officer) then began to follow the blue charger to obtain its license place as it turned a new direction traveling west on east elms road,” police said. “The blue charger continued to speed up and was last seen going around a vehicle and going over a hill where he lost sight. The next thing he noticed was a plume of smoke as he crested the hill at Elms and Stefek Drive.” The officer said he saw a “tremendous” amount of debris on all lanes of traffic, as he approached the scene of the crash.
Moton was pulled from the driver’s seat of the Charger by police officers as the car began burning, police said. A passenger of the Charger, police said, crawled out of the car just before it caught fire.
Witnesses at the scene, police said, described how the Charger crashed into a light-colored SUV, which in turn crashed into a black pick-up truck. One person, Victor Alexander Demarest, 41, died after being ejected from his light-colored SUV during a collision with the Charger.
In other arraignments Monday:
- Clayton Ebanks was arraigned Friday on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Cooke set his bond at $100,000.
- Stefaine Hobson was booked into the Bell County Jail Saturday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance under 1 gram. Cooke set her bond at $20,000.
- Meagan Canada was arraigned Friday on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age. Cooke set Canada’s bond at $20,000.
(1) comment
Not an ounce of remorse on his face.
