A Killeen man was arrested and charged after being accused of inappropriately touching a child, who was 9 years old at the time of accusation.
The girl said that Matthew Allen Flater, 35, had inappropriately been touching her since she was 5 years old, police said in an arrest affidavit.
Killeen police were made aware of the accusation on May 19.
Police requested a warrant be issued for Flater’s arrest after learning that he was on probation for arson in Bell County at the time the affidavit was written.
The girl said in an outcry that Flater would cover her mouth and tell her to be quiet while molesting her.
The girl’s accounts of details were consistent when doing a forensic interview with a member of the Bell County Children’s Advocacy Center in June and with a nurse from McLane Children’s Hospital, police said.
The girl said the sexual assaults happened in different locations, police said in the affidavit.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Flater Thursday on a charge of aggravated sexual assault with a child. He set his bond at $100,000.
Also arraigned by Cooke in unrelated incidents were:
Joseph Michael Baum, 37, was charged with theft of property $2,500 or more but less than $30,000. His bond is $25,000.
Amanda Leigh Wyland, 37, was charged with possession of a controlled substance in an amount of less than 1 gram. Her bond is $20,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.