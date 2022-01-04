A Killeen man was arrested Monday by the Killeen Police Department after allegedly assaulted a woman during an altercation, court records received Tuesday said.
According to the affidavit, Ellie Shelvin Jr. was charged with felony possession of a firearm, aggravated assault, and possession of more than 4 ounces of marijuana after a lengthy incident involving three women.
The affidavit alleges that three women, one of whom showed signs of injury including fresh blood on her face, were found hiding behind a vehicle near a parking lot in the 300 block of Wolf Street after a firearm disturbance call.
The woman said that the injury was caused by multiple strikes from a pistol, which came after Shelvin refused to pay for a ride-share service for two of the three women.
One woman told KPD officers that she wanted to press charges but refused to give a statement, while another woman did not commit to pressing charges, the affidavit said.
According to the affidavit, Shelvin, who is 5 foot 2 inches tall, told police that he took action to defend himself. Shelvin did not say how he had defended himself, but officers photographed his unmarked hands, a pattern inconsistent with direct unarmed contact.
KPD officers searched his apartment after obtaining consent for “firearms and firearm accessories only.” During the search they found a handgun magazine on the floor and a suitcase that, upon further examination, did not contain a firearm.
Officers did, however, find a 9mm handgun behind the kitchen sink with its serial number filed down.
When asked about the magazine, Shelvin allegedly told officers that it belonged to “a friend named Leonard.”
“When officers asked further questions about ‘Leonard’ suspect began looking around and stopped making eye contact with the officer,” the affidavit read.
In the apartment, officers also found 10 ounces of marijuana.
Shelvin is a convicted felon, who was released in 2017 from parole after a 2013 family assault charge, according to the affidavit.
Shelven is officially charged with assault of a family member, possession of marijuana in the amount of less than 5 pounds but more than 4 ounces, and unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon.
He was in the Bell County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon on a bond amount of $75,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.