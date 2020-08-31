A Killeen man has been accused of choking a woman after a food delivery driver called police after receiving a text, according to the arrest affidavit.
Caleb Fulton, 20, was arraigned Friday on a charge of assaulting a family or household member, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police were dispatched to the 4100 block of East Rancier Road in Killeen on Aug. 28 after they received a call from a food delivery driver who received a text message from a woman pleading for help, according to the affidavit.
Police arrived and made contact with Fulton to which he admitted he was arguing with the woman and advised it was all verbal, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police spoke with the woman who said that she and Fulton got into an argument on the way home. When they got to the house, Fulton slammed her on the sofa, into the wall, and “choked” her with his hands. The woman said she tried to fight him off, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police observed what appeared to be fresh scratches on the woman’s neck just below her jaw, and bruising on her neck and arms. She told police she could not breathe, felt lightheaded and felt like she was going to black out. She told police she figured out a way to to get help by sending a message to the food delivery driver to call police, according to the arrest affidavit.
According to the listings in the Bell County Jail, Fulton was arrested on Sunday and his bond is set at $100,000 as of Monday.
In a separate case, Ashley Thomas was arraigned Sunday on a charge of driving with intoxicated with child under 15 years of age with a bond set at $20,000 and on a separate charge of assault public servant with her bond set at $100,000.
In a separate case, Alexander Landrum was arraigned Sunday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram. His bond is set for $20,000.
In a separate case, Megan Ferreya was arrainged Sunday on a charge of harassment of a public servant. Her bond is set for $50,000.
