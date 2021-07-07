A Killeen man has been charged with allegedly assaulting a pregnant woman on Monday.
According to an affidavit for arrest, an officer responded to a call in reference to an assault Monday. The officer said he met with a woman who stated Devon Johnson had assaulted her.
The woman told police Johnson struck and kicked her. The officer also noted that the woman had a swollen nose and had red marks near her cheek. The woman also told police she had just informed Johnson that she was pregnant.
Johnson is charged with assault of a pregnant person.
In other arraignments Wednesday:
Zynira Shondell Ross Martinez, 21, was charged Monday with the unauthorized use of a vehicle. Cooke set Ross’ bail at $50,000.
Anthony Glenn Powell Jr., 33, was charged Monday with possession of a controlled substance less than one gram. His bond was set at $20,000.
