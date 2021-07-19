A man is behind bars at the Bell County Jail and charged with assaulting a security guard at a local restaurant on Saturday.
The incident happened at MJ’s Bar and Grill, 1310 S. Fort Hood St., in Killeen on Saturday.
An arrest affidavit said Terrell Antonio Queen, 43, of Killeen had attacked a security guard who was trying to remove him from the establishment. The security guard told police that Queen began punching him repeatedly with a closed fist, giving him a black lacerated eye in the process.
Queen also struck the security guard multiple times in the head, before he was physically subdued by the victim and another security guard on duty, according to the affidavit.
Queen was in handcuffs when Killeen police arrived at the scene. The manager of the restaurant told police Queen had returned after being removed the same day, and began yelling at him before the fight broke out.
Queen was taken into custody by authorities and booked into the Bell County Jail.
Justice of Peace Gregory Johnson set his bail at $100,000.
In other arraignments Monday:
Jaelyn Amari Combs, 22, was arrested and charged with deadly conduct. Johnson set Comb’s bail at $40,000.
Rhonda Renee Ellis-Tinsley, 20, was charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle. Johnson set her bail at $20,000.
Christopher Sandri, 34, was charged with animal cruelty. Johnson set his bail at $35,000.
Jamar Odell Wheeler, 37, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and booked into the Bell County Jail. Judge Bill Cooke set his bail at $20,000.
Adrienne Latrice Barnes, 42, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and booked into the Bell County Jail. Johnson set her bail at $20,000.
Frank Allen Carter II. 43, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and booked into the Bell County Jail. Johnson set his bail at $30,000.
