A Killeen man is facing charges after police said he kidnapped and assaulted a woman at a local business in the city.
Police responded to the business Tuesday in reference to an armed suspect, according to an arrest affidavit from Bell County. A witness told police Christopher Charles Beard, 40, of Killeen walked into the business and confronted a woman regarding a recent incident between the too, before producing a firearm and demanding the woman get into his vehicle. The witness said Beard and the woman then drove off in his car.
Police were able to locate Beard at his home, where they took down a statement from the victim, according to the affidavit. She told police she got in Beard’s car out of concern for her safety and people at the business. The business was not named in the affidavit.
Officers spoke with Beard who told them he confronted the woman to retrieve property that belonged to them. He admitted to having a firearm and telling the woman to get in the car.
Beard was charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and booked into the Bell County Jail Thursday. Bell County Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke set his bail at $150,000.
