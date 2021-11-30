A Killeen man was indicted by a grand jury earlier this month on a felony charge after police said he molested a child for multiple years beginning in 2018.
It was not the first time that Henry Christopher Williams, 48, has faced such an accusation, as he was arrested in 2013 on an unrelated charge of indecency with a child by contact. Bell County court records show that Williams was never indicted on that charge but it was never dismissed.
On Nov. 17, Williams was indicted on three counts of indecency with a child by contact, which is a second-degree felony.
Williams was not being held in the Bell County Jail as of last week.
2021 allegation
On June 28, a CPS investigator went to the Killeen Police Department to file a report regarding a 17-year-old girl who had made an outcry of “indecent touching” by Williams at a residence in Killeen. The investigator told KPD detectives that the girl’s outcries were consistent and involved touching of the girl’s intimate body parts, both on top and underneath her clothing, according to the arrest affidavit.
During a forensic interview, the victim said that the abuse began in 2018, when she was a freshman in high school, and continued until approximately May of 2021.
2013 allegation
Williams, then 39 years old, was arrested by Killeen police in July of 2013, after a separate girl made an outcry of sexual abuse. The girl, 15 years old at the time of the outcry, told Killeen police that Williams molested her in 2009, when she was 11 years old.
The girl told a forensic investigator that in September 2009, Williams entered her bedroom while she was still asleep and touched her intimate body parts, according to an arrest affidavit.
When asked by the Herald, the Bell County District Attorney’s Office had no comment on why that case had not led to an indictment or dismissal since 2013.
Also indicted last week, in unrelated charges, were:
Seth R. Brown, 29, of Killeen, on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Marzontae G. Williams, 23, of Killeen, on a charge of burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit assault.
Arquella R. Davis, 33, of Killeen, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Joshua R. Hillman, 18, of Killeen, on a charge of injury to a child.
