A Killeen man has been accused of possessing Eutylone after Killeen police performed a traffic stop for an expired registration, according to the arrest affidavit.
Jimmy Lee Jerkins II, 20, was arraigned Sunday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police were patrolling within the city of Killeen on Feb. 21, and performed a traffic stop for expired registration. according to the affidavit.
Police then identified three passengers, a driver, Jerkins and another passenger. The driver advised that the vehicle was not hers. The driver did not have proof of insurance and presented a screenshot of her license. Police asked for consent to search the vehicle, but the driver denied consent, according to the affidavit.
All occupants were asked to exit the vehicle and police began to issue a citation for the expired vehicle registration while they initiated a K9 free-air sniff around the vehicle.
The K9 alerted positive for narcotics on the driver side of the vehicle. During the search, police located several bags of white substance believed to be cocaine near the seat where Jerkins was sitting, according to the affidavit.
The suspected controlled substance field tested positive for methamphetamine, and Jerkins was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and was read his Miranda warnings and admitted when police activated their emergency lights he dropped the narcotics, according to the affidavit.
Later, in jail, Jerkins agreed to talk to police after being read his Miranda warnings and he admitted that the substance was ‘Molly’ and that it was his, according to the affidavit.
The controlled substance was submitted to the Department of Public Safety Laboratory for further testing, where it was confirmed to be Eutylone and weighed 1.43 grams without packaging.
On Monday Jerkins was listed in the Bell County Jail; his bond is set at $30,000.
In a separate case, Unquika Janel Emanuel was arraigned Saturday on a charge of driving with intoxicated with child under 15 years of age. Her bond is set at $20,000.
