A Killeen man has been accused of possessing methamphetamine after police responded to a medical call, according to the arrest affidavit.
Johnny Lanell Neal, 39, was arraigned on July 22 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Margarita Drive in Killeen on March 23 after they received a medical call, according to the affidavit.
Police arrived and made contact with Neal who stated he was “bleeding from his testicles” to which he admitted he took meth, and the drugs were in his pocket, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police struggled to get Neal in hand restraints so that emergency medical services could examine him. Paramedics verified he was not bleeding.
However, police found in Neal’s pocket a clear plastic containing a crystal-like substance that an officer knew based on his training to be methamphetamine, according to the arrest affidavit. Also found in the pocket was his identification and a burnt glass pipe with residue around it, according to the arrest affidavit.
According to the arrest affidavit, Neal was not arrested at the time due to having a 102 degree temperature and COVID-19 concerns. Neal was released to be transported to the hospital for medical evaluation.
The controlled substance was submitted to the Department of Public Safety Laboratory for further testing, where it was confirmed positive to be methamphetamine, 2.20 grams net weight, without packaging.
According to the listings in the Bell County Jail, Neal was arrested on Friday and his bond is set at $30,000.
In a separate case, Carlos Manuel Nieves Carmona was arraigned on July 21 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, his bond is set for $20,000.
