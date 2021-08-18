A Killeen man is facing charges after a shooting that injured another man at a Harker Heights bar over the weekend.
According to an arrest affidavit obtained by the Herald on Wednesday, Harker Heights Police Department was dispatched to Sports City Grill, 300 W. Central Texas Expressway, on Saturday in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound. The victim told police he was shot by 29-year-old Seth Robert Brown of Killeen. The victim was taken to a local hospital for his injuries.
Police were able to locate Brown at his home who said he had shot the victim and that the firearm he used was located in his bedroom, according to the affidavit. Officers recovered a .380 caliber handgun that matched a description provided by the victim.
Brown was arrested and booked into the Bell County Jail. He was charged with unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon. Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke set his bail at $100,000.
In other arraignments Wednesday, Tamir Ibn Abdullah was arrested and charged with unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon. Cooke set his bail at $50,000.
