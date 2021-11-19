A Killeen man was arrested Friday on charges he tampered with evidence, according to Killeen Police.
Joseph Gray III, 49, of Killeen was booked into the Bell County Jail on Friday, charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence — a third-degree felony.
According to an arrest affidavit, Killeen Police Department officers responded to a disturbance Wednesday involving a firearm in Killeen.
Upon arrival, a police officer met with a man who stated “an unknown male pointed a firearm at him,” the affidavit states. A second witness allegedly confirmed the man’s account and identified the suspect as Joseph Gray, police said.
The first witness, police said, “indicated a male drove by in another vehicle, stopped the car, retrieved a rifle from the trunk and pointed it at him” as he was in his vehicle with the second witness.
“(The first witness) stated the male told (second witness) to get in the truck,” according to the affidavit.
Police said they found a shotgun in a nearby dumpster following the incident.
According to police, Gray admitted he put the firearm in the dumpster.
Gray was arraigned Friday by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson, who set his bond at $18,000.
