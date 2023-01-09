A Killeen man was arrested and charged Sunday with unlawfully possessing a firearm by a felon.
Hector Javier Vega Jr. was arraigned on the charge by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson, who set his bond at $25,000.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A Killeen man was arrested and charged Sunday with unlawfully possessing a firearm by a felon.
Hector Javier Vega Jr. was arraigned on the charge by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson, who set his bond at $25,000.
Vega remained in custody Monday.
In other arraignments:
Justice of the Peace Nicola James set bail at $18,000 for Jakiya Oliver, who was arraigned on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. She was not listed as being in custody on Monday according to jail records.
Addison Michael Bullock of Killeen was charged with possession of a controlled substance. He was arraigned Jan. 5 by Justice of the Peace Nicola James, who set bail at $20,000.
Bell County court records showed no indication of him in custody as of Monday.
rgreen@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552
Herald Staff Writer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.