A Killeen man is accused of strangling his girlfriend, court records obtained Thursday said.
Elijah Woodard, 22, allegedly choked his girlfriend repeatedly during an argument in which he was asked to leave the apartment. Woodard was booked into Bell County Jail under a $55,000 bail bond on suspicion of assault and impeding the breath of a household member. He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson.
Cocaine Possession
Lawrence Mcwashington, 44, was arrested Monday on suspicion of providing false information and carrying 2.5 grams of cocaine.
Mcwashington was stopped after Killeen police claim he turned into a parking lot without using a turn signal. Just prior to the traffic stop, the affidavit claims that Mcwashington was seen stopped in the middle of a roadway speaking with a woman who “noticed officers and walked away.”
When Killeen police stopped Mcwashington’s vehicle, they smelled marijuana, the affidavit said. The affidavit claims that Mcwashington provided false information and that a search of Mcwashington turned up a vial with 2.5 grams of cocaine in the man’s stomach folds as well as an Altoids container with a “rock-like substance and a razor blade.”
As of Thursday afternoon, Mcwashington was listed in the Bell County Jail under $25,000 in bail bonds.
