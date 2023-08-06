A Killeen man was sentenced recently to probation after a jury convicted him of choking a woman during a domestic violence incident that occurred more than four years ago.
Brandon Albert Rose, 38, was booked into the Bell County Jail on June 14, following a three-day jury trial that culminated in a guilty verdict. On Friday in the 264th Judicial District Court, Judge Paul LePak sentenced Rose to eight years of probation on a third-degree felony charge of assault of a family member by impeding breath or choking, according to court records.
Rose will have to complete a Battering Intervention and Prevention Program and serve 80 days in the Bell County Jail as conditions of his probation, with credit for time served.
The incident on April 13, 2019, began with a verbal argument that escalated and became physical, according to an arrest affidavit.
During the argument, the woman said she slapped Rose in response to something he had stated. Rose then grabbed the woman by the throat and began to hit her in the face.
The woman told police that she started to feel like she would lose consciousness while being choked.
Rose threatened to snap the woman’s neck “like a twig,” according to the affidavit. KPD was dispatched to Rose’s residence and officers observed injuries on the woman that were consistent with her report.
Rose stated that there was an argument earlier in the evening, but denied that it got physical.
In an unrelated case that was decided on Tuesday, a 19-year-old Killeen man was sentenced to a term of five years of deferred adjudication probation for almost running over children while fleeing from police.
As conditions of probation, Navi Rai Gregory will have to perform 200 hours of community service and stay away from gang members, according to Bell County court records.
He already had pleaded guilty on April 21, to a third-degree felony charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and a state jail felony charge of endangering child through criminal negligence.
Judge Steve Duskie handed down the sentence in the 426th Judicial District Court.
The case dates back to Oct. 25, 2022, when Killeen police attempted a traffic stop on “a suspect vehicle in numerous shootings and violent offences in Killeen,” according to an arrest affidavit.
The driver—who later was determined to be Gregory—accelerated, leading officers through residential areas at around 60 to 70 miles per hour, police said. At one point, the driver made a “hard turn” into the lawn of a residence where children were playing in the driveway.
Gregory’s vehicle struck a car parked in the street, sending it into the roadway and narrowly missing the children.
He eventually ended up on a dead-end road, at which time police said he fled on foot along with a juvenile passenger. The passenger was apprehended and Gregory “eventually stopped running” and gave himself up, according to the affidavit.
Gregory told officers that he did not stop after striking the vehicle because he had an invalid driver’s license and “he believed he was in too much trouble to stop.”
