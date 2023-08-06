A Killeen man was sentenced recently to probation after a jury convicted him of choking a woman during a domestic violence incident that occurred more than four years ago.

Brandon Albert Rose, 38, was booked into the Bell County Jail on June 14, following a three-day jury trial that culminated in a guilty verdict. On Friday in the 264th Judicial District Court, Judge Paul LePak sentenced Rose to eight years of probation on a third-degree felony charge of assault of a family member by impeding breath or choking, according to court records.

