A Killeen man entered a not-guilty plea during a formal arraignment hearing this week after police said that he fractured the nose of a 69-year-old man in 2018.
Jack Esteves Balseca-Garcia, 40, was being held in lieu of a bond of $50,000 on the third-degree felony charge of intentional bodily injury to an elderly person.
Through a translator on Tuesday, Balseca-Garcia told Judge Steve Duskie, who presides over the 426th Judicial District Court, that he was hallucinating at the time of the incident.
Police were called on Sept. 28, 2018, to the 1100 block of Old Farm-to-Market 440 in response to a 911 caller who said a man’s nose was bleeding profusely after being punched, according to the arrest affidavit.
A witness saw Balseca-Garcia “outside the victim’s apartment door, yelling,” police said.
The victim told police that Balseca-Garcia “had come to (his) apartment, demanding money,” according to the affidavit. When the victim refused, Balseca-Garcia allegedly “punched him in the face multiple times.”
Officers took photos of the victim’s injuries, later determined to be a fractured nose and broken dentures as a result of the assault, police said.
