A Killeen man is facing 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to beating a woman with a cellphone last year.
On Thursday, Cotillo Love White, 42, pleaded guilty to a third-degree felony charge of assault against a family member with previous convictions. He also admitted to having prior misdemeanor family assault convictions, which increased the punishment range that will be available to the judge when White is sentenced.
His case was heard remotely in the 27th Judicial District Court.
A plea bargain agreement has been reached that will allow the judge to sentence White within the range of a second-degree felony, or two to 20 years in prison. Prior to the agreement, the previous convictions meant that White was facing 25 years to life in prison.
A sentencing hearing will be held after a pre-sentence investigation report is completed.
White was indicted on March 25, 2020, on the felony charge. He was released from jail after posting a $15,000 bond, according to court records.
Police said that on Jan. 10, 2020, White caused bodily injury to a woman by striking her with his hand and with a cellphone. No arrest affidavit was available for the charge.
According to the indictment, White has two prior misdemeanor convictions — in 2012 and 2014 — in Bell County courts for assault with bodily injury on a family member. Those charges enhanced the third family assault charge to a third-degree felony.
White also has two prior felony convictions, one for possession of cocaine in 1998 and possession of a firearm by a felon in 2006, according to the indictment.
