Killeen, TX (76540)

Today

Mostly clear skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Mostly clear skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.